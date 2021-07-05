July 6, 2021

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re working to beat back COVID-19 on all fronts, and with more New Yorkers getting vaccinated every day, our future looks bright,” Governor Cuomo said.  “We’re working to get shots in arms by offering new incentives for New Yorkers at sites across the state.  Remember that vaccination is the key to defeating this pandemic for good and moving our state forward, so make an appointment or walk into a site today if you haven’t yet received the shot.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 48,317
  • Total Positive – 368
  • Percent Positive – 0.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.56%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 330 (-12)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 35
  • Patients in ICU – 80 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 39 (unchanged)
  • Total Discharges – 185,133 (+51)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 42,986
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,332,331
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 13,225
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 285,998
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 64.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 53.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 60.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 54.6%
