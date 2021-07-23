New York Governor: State Highway System in Cattaraugus County

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today signed legislation (S.6550-A/A.6707A) designating a portion of the state highway system as the “Tec. 5 Edward EnserMemorial Highway.”

Edward Enser served in the US Army as a Technican 5th grade during the Second World War. Throughout his service he received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Presidential Unit Citation, Croix de Guerre with Palm Orders, Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with 8 Battle Stars, Army of Occupation Germany, Rhine, Danube Campaign Medals, WWII Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal.

“In some of our darkest hours as a nation Edward Enser answered the call and fought for our ideals as a nation and a state,” Governor Cuomo said. “This measure is one small way to acknowledge his bravery and dedication and will help ensure his service is remembered for future generations.”

The portion of Route 75 to be renamed stretches from Langford Road South to Shirley Road in the Town of North Collins in Erie County.

Senator Patrick M. Gallivan said, “Mr. Enser served our country with honor and distinction during World War II and was truly a member of the Greatest Generation. Designating a portion of Route 75 in his name will serve as a lasting tribute to him and his family and will remind residents of the community of the service and sacrifice of our brave men and women in uniform.”