New York Governor: Resiliency Projects in Cayuga & Monroe Counties

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of construction on a $2.7 million project, the first of three projects awarded to the Town of Sterling, Cayuga County, through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. The existing storm drainage system on West Bay Road, which in its current form consists mainly of roadside ditches, is not adequate to transport storm water during high water events. The roadway consistently experiences localized flooding, impacting vehicular travel and the structural resiliency of the pavement. This project will help reduce flooding on West Bay Road, and in the process enhance the safety and resiliency of the roadway for residents and emergency vehicles.

In addition, mitigation measures in the project will consist of installing 1.8 miles of storm water collection system along West Bay Road and construct bio-retention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter the rainwater, in the process mitigating flood risks along the roadway.

“These resiliency projects selected by the REDI program further the state’s commitment to revitalize and protect our Lake Ontario shorefront communities,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through this state and local partnership, these projects increase public safety, protect wildlife and their habitats, fortify critical infrastructure and safeguard the local economies from the uncertainties of Mother Nature.”

Governor Cuomo also announced that construction has begun on a $1.2 million resiliency project awarded to the Town of Irondequoit, Monroe County. The Bay Village Wastewater Pump Station has been identified as at risk due to its susceptibility to flooding and damage during high water events. The existing pumps at the wastewater pump station are undersized for the new wet weather flows which could result in a sewage backup upstream or potentially into residents’ homes. In addition, the pump station is at the end of its useful design life, which made complete replacement necessary.

“Shoreline communities along Lake Ontario have faced tremendous challenges in recent years due to flooding and the impact of climate change, but New York continues to lead the way in helping them build back better, smarter and more resilient for the future,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul said. “Our top priority is protecting the people who live in these communities and these two projects in Cayuga and Monroe Counties will help mitigate flooding, enhance safety and create a sustainable infrastructure.”?

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Governor Cuomo created REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions. The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

For additional information, project profiles and REDI news, click here.