New York Governor: Reservations For Glamping on Champlain Canal

Governor Cuomo Announces Reservations Now Being Accepted for a Unique Glamping Experience on the Champlain Canal

Opportunity through the Reimagine the Canals initiative will encourage tourism and support local economy

Glamping Sites May Be Reserved Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced reservations are now being accepted for a unique glamping experience on the Champlain Canal that will attract visitors to the State’s historic upper Hudson Valley and boost the local economy that is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the Reimagine the Canals initiative, Camp Rockaway, a New York State based outdoor excursion company, will manage the site at Lock C-5 on the Champlain Canal in Schuylerville between Memorial Day weekend and September 8, with possible extension through early October. The glamping site will offer vacationing New Yorkers an opportunity to experience the vast history and bucolic landscapes of one of New York’s oldest canalside communities by enjoying luxury camping on the banks of the Canal.

“This overnight destination combines an exceptional camping experience with opportunities to see and visit the vibrant and rich canalside landscape in entirely new ways, embodying the mission of the entire Reimagine the Canals program,” Governor Cuomo said. “By investing in long-overlooked sites along the State’s Canals, we will showcase the very best of our State to both New Yorkers and visitors alike, preserving the rich history of the Canal system while stimulating local economies at a time when they most need it.”

Individuals and families can rent safari style pre-pitched tents that are each furnished with a Queen-size bed featuring a memory foam mattress, side tables with solar lights, pillows, linens, extra blankets, towels, and cleaning supplies. Additional amenities that can be found at the campsite include fire pits, a picnic-and-grill area, hammocks, a supply store, cell phone charging station, bathroom and shower facilities, and games such as cornhole.

The glamping site, nestled along the banks of the Champlain Canal and Hudson River, is adjacent to Lock C-5 and the Empire State Trail and is within walking distance to neighboring Hudson Crossing Park and downtown Schuylerville. Campers will have easy access to a variety of recreational activities, including hiking, biking, kayaking, canoeing, and to many dining, shopping, and entertainment venues such as cruising aboard the Caldwell Belle or visiting the nearby Saratoga National Historical Park.

New York Power Authority President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones said, “Camp Rockway offers families, groups and couples an opportunity to enjoy the Champlain Canal, while still preserving and celebrating the Canal’s historic impact. New Yorkers can safely connect with nature, and each other, while also supporting the economies of canalside communities. This is all thanks to Governor Cuomo’s vision to Reimagine the Canals into a tourist and recreation destination, breathing new life into one of the State’s greatest assets while supporting a more resilient New York.”

New York State Canal Corporation Director Brian U. Stratton said, “This new glamping site is proof positive of the tremendous impact of Governor Cuomo’s Reimagine the Canals program, preserving the immense history of the Canal while showcasing how its infrastructure and properties can be made part of the foundation of the future of our State. Glampers will enjoy world-class outdoor recreation opportunities while remaining safe and socially distanced, as well as lift up local Schuylerville businesses with increased tourism.”

Schuylerville Chamber of Commerce President Dave Roberts said, “This glamping site, located just less than a mile from the village of Schuylerville, will reunite campers with adventure, entertainment, and our quaint community. After a difficult year of the pandemic, we are thrilled to welcome families, friends, couples, and solo travelers back to our community so they can enjoy all that our small town has to offer.”

Hudson Crossing Park Director Kate Morse said, “For years, my family and I have enjoyed the benefits of Hudson Crossing Park – from the play garden when my children were small to the water access where we kayak along an amazing stretch of the Hudson River – I have always felt incredibly lucky to have such an amazing asset in our backyard. I am so excited that this new glamping site will encourage others to experience that very same joy and entertainment in their own temporary backyard.”

Camp Rockaway’s Kent Johnson said, “We are thrilled to partner with Governor Cuomo and the New York Power Authority and Canal Corporation to bring glamping to Upstate New York, offering both residents and visitors alike a whole new way to experience the history and beauty of the Canals. We look forward to helping New Yorkers get out of the house and into the outdoors in a safe and responsible way during this summer season, and for many years to come.”

This new glamping experience is the latest innovation from Governor Cuomo’s $300 million Reimagine the Canals initiative that is revitalizing the Canal corridor as a tourism and recreation destination while simultaneously boosting economic development and the resiliency of canal side communities.