New York Governor: Performance at Javits Center Vaccination Site

Governor Cuomo Announces Best Single-Day Performance in Nation at Javits Center Mass Vaccination Site

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the mass vaccination site at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City performed best in the nation from Saturday through Monday. The site administered 13,431 doses over a 24-hour period on Saturday and Sunday, and 13,713 doses over a 24-hour period on Sunday and Monday. 123,124 doses have been administered across New York’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours. The total week 12 federal vaccine allocation has been delivered to providers for administration. As of 11AM today, New York providers have administered 89 percent of first doses so far delivered. The week 13 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week.

“We continue to work with providers and local leaders across the state nonstop to get more shots into arms and reach all New Yorkers who are presently eligible,” Governor Cuomo said. “Meanwhile we are addressing skepticism and working to further expand access for anyone who faces obstacles making an appointment and getting to a vaccination site because we have a duty to make sure the vaccine distribution is equitable. We are fortunate to have a reliable partner in the White House, and our distribution infrastructure here in New York has allowed us to administer the incoming supply efficiently. Now we must continue to take all possible safety precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, so the vaccinations will have maximum effect.”

Approximately 10 million New Yorkers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine. New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows. Beginning week 9, allocation totals are inclusive of some excess vaccine doses that have been reallocated from the federal Long Term Care Facility program. The allocation totals below include 100 percent of the week 12 allocation which will finish being distributed to New York provider sites today. The week 12 allocation figures now include deliveries for the New York State-FEMA mass vaccination sites and the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.