New York Governor: Partnership with AAA Northeast

Governor Cuomo Announces Innovative Partnership with AAA Northeast to Expand Access to DMV Services

AAA Northeast to Process DMV Transactions for Members at Select Offices Throughout New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson Region

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a partnership between the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and AAA Northeast to expand access to DMV services. Six AAA branch offices in Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, Garden City, Nanuet and Yonkers can now process DMV transactions for AAA members, including vehicle registration renewals and duplicates, driver license and non-driver ID renewals, duplicates and upgrades to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID. Additional AAA offices will begin offering DMV services later this year.

“This partnership gives New Yorkers in New York City, Long Island and the Mid-Hudson region another pathway to the DMV, making it easier and more convenient to access the essential services they need,” Governor Cuomo said. “This is a great example of public-private partnerships working to benefit New Yorkers, and reflects the innovative thinking we’ve had to employ during these unprecedented times.”

DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder said, “The DMV and AAA share a common focus on delivering exceptional customer service to New Yorkers, and we are thrilled to team up with AAA Northeast to give our customers another convenient option to complete transactions. By opening up yet another service channel, there will be more reservations available for customers who choose to or need to visit a DMV location.”

AAA Northeast President and CEO John R. Galvin said, “In strict adherence to the Governor’s COVID-19 guidance, we are excited to be opening New York offices with the goal of helping and serving during this challenging time. We’re eager to get this innovative partnership off to a great start.”

Services are currently available at these offices:

AAA Brooklyn

2334 Ralph Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11234

1881 Broadway

New York, NY 10023

20-11 Frances Lewis Blvd.

Whitestone, NY 11357

1140 Franklin Avenue

Garden City, NY 11530

38 Rockland Plaza

Nanuet, NY 10954

2349 Central Park Avenue

Yonkers, NY 10710

DMV services are also expected to be available soon at AAA offices in East Meadow and Farmingdale.

AAA members will be able to perform transactions including:

Driver License and Non-Driver ID Services:

Renewal

Upgrade to REAL ID or Enhanced

Order a Replacement (Duplicate)

Apply for Veteran Status Designation

Change Information (e.g. address)

Registration Services:

Renewal

Order a Replacement (Duplicate)

Change Address

Services will be provided by appointment only. Members should visit aaa.com/branches and enter their zip code to find the nearest office. Everyone will be required to wear a face covering to enter and conduct business at AAA Northeast branch offices and will be asked to socially distance. There will be a strict limit on the number of members allowed in AAA Northeast branches at any given time. Office hours will be Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an DMV appointment, visit aaa.com/appointments.

AAA Clubs perform motor vehicle services in two dozen states. In the Northeast, AAA processes REAL ID transactions in both MA and RI, among other services.

About AAA Northeast

AAA Northeast is a not-for-profit auto club with offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and New York, providing more than 6 million local AAA members with travel, insurance, finance, and auto-related services.