New York Governor on Violent Attack in Manhattan

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement:

“I am disgusted by this violent attack in Midtown Manhattan, the latest seemingly senseless and despicable hate crime against Asian Americans in this state.  We will do everything in our power to protect those who are vulnerable to these attacks and to hold cowardly perpetrators accountable to the full extent of the law.

“I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this violent attack.”

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

