New York Governor: On National Guard Helicopter Crash

Statement From Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on National Guard Helicopter Crash in Mendon That Killed Three Service Members

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo‘s released the following statement: “I am devastated by the news tonight of a New York Army National Guard helicopter crash in the Town of Mendon that killed three of New York’s bravest during a training mission.

“National Guard members are our citizen soldiers who voluntarily serve and protect both here and abroad, and I extend prayers and condolences from all New Yorkers to the family, loved ones and fellow soldiers of these honorable heroes who we will never forget.

“I am directing that flags on all State buildings be lowered to half-staff tomorrow in honor of and in tribute to these New Yorkers who dedicated their service to nation and state.”