New York Governor on Hateful Graffiti Found on Brooklyn Mosque

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement on Hateful Graffiti Found on Brooklyn Mosque:

“I am appalled to learn of the hateful graffiti scrawled on the wall of Tayba Islamic Center in Brooklyn yesterday as Muslims here in New York and across the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr.

“The Muslim community has long been part of the patchwork of our New York family, and we stand united with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the face of hate.

“I directed the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this racist vandalism and I look forward to seeing the people responsible for this crime brought to justice.”