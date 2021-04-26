New York Governor on East Harlem Violent Attack

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Directs Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation into Violent Attack on Asian American Man in East Harlem and released the following statement:

” I’m sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man.

“This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us. We stand united with the Asian American community which has always been an important part of our diverse identity as a state.

“I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this latest attack.”