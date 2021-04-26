  • Mon. Apr 26th, 2021
submit guest post stl.news
Politics

New York Governor on East Harlem Violent Attack

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

Apr 26, 2021 , , ,
New York Governor on East Harlem Violent Attack

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo Directs Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation into Violent Attack on Asian American Man in East Harlem and released the following statement:

” I’m sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man.

“This is not who we are as New Yorkers, and we will not let these cowardly acts of hate against members of our New York family intimidate us. We stand united with the Asian American community which has always been an important part of our diverse identity as a state.

“I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer their assistance in the investigation of this latest attack.”

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
Pennsylvania Governor to Honor Employees for IT System
Apr 26, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Pennsylvania: DelGrosso Foods Expands Operations in Blair County
Apr 26, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
North Carolina: New Apple Campus in Wake County
Apr 26, 2021 Maryam Shah
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks