  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
Politics

New York Governor on Discrimination Against Vaccinated Individuals

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

May 10, 2021
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today proposed new legislation to stop discrimination against individuals who have been vaccinated.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

There are some situations where people are discriminating against people who got a vaccine, which is almost inexplicable to me.  There’s a situation with summer camps saying if you are vaccinated, you cannot go to that camp.  If you’re vaccinated, you can’t be a staff member at that camp.

We can’t be in a situation where we we’re full-throated encouraging people to get a vaccine and then have people saying if you get a vaccine, you can’t participate in this activity.

I want to propose a law that says you can’t discriminate against a person who has a vaccine.  I understand the anti-vaccine argument very well – we’ve been through this before, Dr. Zucker and I, when we mandated the measles vaccine a couple of years ago.  I understand the anti-vaccine argument.  In my opinion, there is no science to it.  There is no science to it.  You can have a theory, you can have a belief, but you can’t use that to make public policy without science and without data.

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

