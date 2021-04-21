  • Wed. Apr 21st, 2021

New York Governor on Anti-Semitic Graffiti in West Haverstraw

Apr 21, 2021 , , ,
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement on Anti-Semitic Graffiti in West Haverstraw:

“I am appalled to learn about the hateful and cowardly act of vandalism at the North Garnerville Elementary School playground.

“I want the West Haverstraw community members and all New Yorkers to know that these anti-Semitic hate crimes have no place anywhere in our state and do not reflect our values.

“I am directing the State Police hate crimes task force to provide their assistance to the local authorities who are investigating this heinous incident.”

