Governor Cuomo Directs New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation into Anti-Semitic Attack at Syracuse University

New York (STL.News) “I am outraged to learn that students at Syracuse University became the latest target of what is now a pattern of vile anti-Semitic hate incidents in our state.

“I want to make clear to the Jewish community across New York that these cowardly acts of hate are not reflective of our values. Anti-Semitism has no place in this state – period.

“I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer any assistance to the university and the local authorities who are investigating this incident.”