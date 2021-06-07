New York Governor: New Record-Low COVID Positivity

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure COVID numbers drop to these new record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Whether you’re meeting with friends you haven’t seen face to face for more than a year, going to watch your favorite team play, or heading inside to escape the heat in a cool theatre, getting your vaccine will help ensure you can make the most of your summer and make up for lost time with loved ones. The vaccine is our best tool in the fight against COVID. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get yours as soon as possible.”

Data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 117,999

Total Positive – 549

Percent Positive – 0.47%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.52%

Patient Hospitalization – 816 (-52)

Patients Newly Admitted – 93

Patients in ICU – 208 (-9)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 112 (-9)

Total Discharges – 182,995 (+140)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths – 42,789

Total vaccine doses administered – 19,479,983

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,178

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 483,366

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.8%

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 27,384 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 48,058 completed their vaccine series.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences.