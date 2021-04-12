New York Governor: Nearly 1 in 4 Are Now Fully Vaccinated

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. 189,820 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1.5 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 17 allocation of 1,727,225 first and second doses, New York’s highest allocation to date, is expected to finish arriving today.

“While we remain in a footrace against the infection rate, we know the vaccine works and are making steady progress in getting more New Yorkers vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge everyone who has not yet signed up for an appointment to do so. Our providers are working around the clock to get shots into arms, and getting vaccinated is how you can show your support for them and for your community.”

New York’s vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN