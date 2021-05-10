  • Mon. May 10th, 2021
Politics

New York Governor: Nassau Coliseum To Have Vaccinated Fan Section

Maryam Shah

ByMaryam Shah

May 10, 2021 , Governor, Nassau Coliseum, New York
New York Governor: Nassau Coliseum To Have Vaccinated Fan Section

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section for the New York Islanders playoff games which are anticipated to start on May 19.  To end the Islanders’ last season at the Coliseum, 50% of the Coliseum will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart — an unoccupied seat between each party — in assigned, seated sections that are designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals.

Individuals seated in these sections will have to provide proof of full COVID-19 immunization status, which can be provided through paper form, digital application or the State’s Excelsior Pass.  Young adults and children under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine may accompany and be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section so long as they have received a recent negative COVID-19 test result.  Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will still apply throughout the arena.

“As our positivity and hospitalization rates go down and our vaccination numbers go up, we are readjusting our reopening strategy to get our economy back and up and running,” Governor Cuomo said.  “The arrows are all pointed in the right direction, and we can now take yet another huge step forward and allow fully vaccinated fan sections to end the Islanders’ last season at the Coliseum.  The Islanders have always been Long Island’s team, and this new measure to increase capacity will allow more of the team’s passionate fan base to enjoy the final games at the Coliseum and help reenergize the team as they head into the playoffs.”

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Cuomo’s recent measures to further reopen the economy given significant progress in vaccinations and sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.  As of yesterday, 66% of Long Island’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 53% had completed their vaccine series.

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah

Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Post

Politics
New York Governor on Discrimination Against Vaccinated Individuals
May 10, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Nevada Governor on US Treasury guidance for ARP funds
May 10, 2021 Maryam Shah
Politics
Kentucky: Ahlstrom-Munksjö to Build Second Facility in Madisonville
May 10, 2021 Maryam Shah