New York Governor: Nassau Coliseum To Have Vaccinated Fan Section

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the Nassau Coliseum will have a fully vaccinated fan section for the New York Islanders playoff games which are anticipated to start on May 19. To end the Islanders’ last season at the Coliseum, 50% of the Coliseum will be used as a fully vaccinated fan section with attendees spaced approximately 3 feet apart — an unoccupied seat between each party — in assigned, seated sections that are designated solely for fully vaccinated individuals.

Individuals seated in these sections will have to provide proof of full COVID-19 immunization status, which can be provided through paper form, digital application or the State’s Excelsior Pass. Young adults and children under the age of 16 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine may accompany and be seated with a vaccinated adult in a fully vaccinated section so long as they have received a recent negative COVID-19 test result. Appropriate social distancing, masks and other applicable health protocols will still apply throughout the arena.

“As our positivity and hospitalization rates go down and our vaccination numbers go up, we are readjusting our reopening strategy to get our economy back and up and running,” Governor Cuomo said. “The arrows are all pointed in the right direction, and we can now take yet another huge step forward and allow fully vaccinated fan sections to end the Islanders’ last season at the Coliseum. The Islanders have always been Long Island’s team, and this new measure to increase capacity will allow more of the team’s passionate fan base to enjoy the final games at the Coliseum and help reenergize the team as they head into the playoffs.”

Today’s announcement builds on Governor Cuomo’s recent measures to further reopen the economy given significant progress in vaccinations and sustained reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. As of yesterday, 66% of Long Island’s adults had received at least one vaccine dose and 53% had completed their vaccine series.