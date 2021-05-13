New York Governor: More Than 8 Million People Fully Vaccinated

Governor Cuomo Announces More Than 8 Million People Fully Vaccinated For Covid-19 in New York State

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that more than 8 million people have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 in New York State. 111,885 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and nearly 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“New York State is making steady progress getting shots in arms and bringing our population to higher levels of immunity from COVID-19, but we have more work to do before everyone returns to safety and the new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vaccination is a privilege, and we’re working day and night to make the vaccine as accessible as possible by opening new pop-up sites and expanding walk-in appointments. Eight million people have been vaccinated – which is a significant milestone – but we need even more New Yorkers to get the vaccine if we want to beat COVID once and for all.”

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first come first serve basis. The walk-in appointments are reserved for first doses only with second doses to be scheduled automatically after administration of the initial shot. In addition, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments for eligible New Yorkers. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 17,166,220

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 111,885

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 931,850

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 60.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 50.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 40.4%

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.