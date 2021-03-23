New York Governor: Mascot Design Competition for Lake Placid

Governor Cuomo Announces Launch of Mascot Design Competition for Lake Placid 2023 World University Games

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the launch of a competition seeking design concepts for an official mascot for the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games. The mascot will serve as a highly visible symbol of the Games, which attract a global audience, and will appear in various forms including a live, costumed character; merchandise including toys, stuffed animals, apparel and other souvenirs; and in promotional materials before and during the Games, which are scheduled for January 12-22, 2023.

“Lake Placid has long been a global symbol of excellence in winter sports, and the World University Games will build upon that legacy while showcasing the state’s investments in our winter sports facilities and providing opportunities for local economic development,” Governor Cuomo said. “This design competition will engage New Yorkers in a way that not only commemorates the 2023 Games, but also captures the unflagging spirit of this great state.”

Starting today, New Yorkers are encouraged to submit their mascot design concepts that capture the collegial spirit of the international competition and the heart of New Yorkers. The contest is open to New York State residents 18 and older. US residents currently enrolled in New York State colleges and universities are also eligible. More information, including how to submit your design, can be found on the I LOVE NY website here.

Contest submissions are due by Sunday, April 18. Submissions will be judged based on several factors, including a public voting component. Public voting begins on Wednesday, April 21 and closes on Friday, April 30. Ten finalists will be chosen to advance to a selection committee representing academia, government, tourism and athletics, who will choose the winning design concept. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize that can be used to attend the Lake Placid 2023 World University Games.

The mascot selection committee includes:

Kelly Cummings, Director of New York State Operations and Infrastructure, and Olympic Regional Development Authority Chair

Eric Gertler, Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate

Dr. James Malatras, SUNY Chancellor

Dr. Félix V. Matos Rodríguez, CUNY Chancellor

James McKenna, Chair of Adirondack North Country Sports Council, Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism CEO, and North Country

Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chair

Ashley Walden, Chief Operating Officer of 2023 World University Games Organizing Committee and 2002 Olympic luge athlete

Andrew Weibrecht, Two-time Olympic medalist in alpine skiing and Lake Placid native

Faith West-Gorman, Empire State Development Senior Director of Events

On March 5, 2018, Governor Cuomo announced Lake Placid was selected by the International University Sports Federation to host the 31st Winter Universiade. The World University Games is an international sports and cultural event staged every two years in a different city. The 11-day competition draws 2,500 student-athletes and coaches for competitions in various disciplines including alpine, freestyle and cross-country skiing, biathlon, speed skating, curling, figure skating, hockey, short track speed skating and snowboarding. The Games will utilize many area sports facilities, including the Olympic venues managed by the Olympic Regional Development Authority.