New York Governor: Judiciary Confirmations & Appointments

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced nominations to the New York State Court of Appeals and nominations to the New York State Court of Claims have been confirmed by the New York State Senate.

“As we reimagine and reopen our great state after a year of COVID, it is clear New Yorkers deserve to have fairness in the justice system upheld by the best of the best. These judges are no exception to that and they will serve the courts with the highest honor,” Governor Cuomo said. “Between these new additions there is a great wealth of knowledge and experience that will bring diversity to the New York State court system.”

New York State Court of Appeals:

Governor Cuomo nominated Honorable Madeline Singas to the New York State Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy of Judge Leslie Stein who is retiring in June, and Honorable Anthony Cannataro to the New York State Court of Appeals to fill the vacancy of Judge Paul Feinman who passed away in March 2021. These judges were selected from the lists of impressive, and highly qualified candidates, which were all put forward after careful consideration by the New York State Commission on Judicial Nomination. Both nominations have been confirmed by the Senate.

Honorable Madeline Singas

Honorable Madeline Singas is currently the District Attorney of Nassau County, a position she was first elected to in November 2015. As District Attorney, Singas has championed access to justice for all, including creation of an Immigrant Affairs Office to focus on crimes against immigrants. She dedicated unprecedented resources to restorative justice work through the creation of the Community Partnership Program to match those in need of services with the tools they need to better integrate back to the community post-incarceration. District Attorney Singas was previously the Chief Assistant District Attorney of Nassau County and head of its first Special Victims Bureau in the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office seeking justice for its most vulnerable victims. She also was an Assistant District Attorney in the Queens County District Attorney’s Office from 1991 to 2006, holding multiple roles concurrently during this period. District Attorney Singas obtained a J.D. from Fordham Law School and a B.A. in Political Science from Barnard College at Columbia University, a native of Astoria, Queens she is the daughter of Greek immigrants.

Honorable Anthony Cannataro

Judge Anthony “Tony” Cannataro is the Administrative Judge in the Civil Court of the City of New York, a position he was appointed to by Chief Administrative Judge Lawrence K. Marks in 2018. Concurrently, Judge Cannataro was elected as New York State Supreme Court Justice in 2017 to serve in the Civil Term in New York County, for a term ending in 2031. From 2016 to 2018, Judge Cannataro was appointed as Supervising Judge in the Civil Court of the City of New York. He was also designated as Acting Supreme Court Justice in New York County from 2015 to 2016. From 2014 to 2015, Judge Cannataro served as a Judge in the Civil Court in Bronx County for the City of New York. He was also designated as a Judge in the Family Court in Kings County for the City of New York from 2012 to 2014. From 2012 to 2017, Judge Cannataro was elected to serve as a Judge in the Civil Court in New York County. Prior to becoming a Judge, Cannataro was the Principal Law Clerk to the Hon. Lottie E. Wilkins of the New York State Supreme Court from 2003 to 2011 and Principal Law Clerk to the Hon. Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick in the New York State Court of Appeals from 2000 to 2003. Judge Cannataro was an Assistant Corporation Counsel and Senior Counsel in the Manhattan Trial Unit of the Office of the Corporation Counsel at the New York City Law Department from 1996 to 2000. Judge Cannataro earned a J.D. from New York Law School and a B.A. in the Classics from Columbia University.

New York State Court of Claims:

The following individuals were nominated by Governor Cuomo to the New York State Court of Claims and have been confirmed by the Senate: