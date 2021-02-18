New York Governor: Investigation of Anti-semitic Graffiti in Queens

Governor Cuomo Directs State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Assist in Investigation of Anti-semitic Graffiti Found Outside of Rego Park Jewish Center in Queens

New York (STL.News) “I am disgusted by the swastika and other anti-Semitic graffiti that were found outside of the Rego Park Jewish Center in Queens – a place where many members of the Jewish community come to feel safe and at home. This hateful act is the work of a coward who only seeks to instill fear in our communities, and it will not be tolerated.

“I am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist with the investigation of this incident to ensure the person responsible is held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

“There is no place for hate in New York State – not now, not ever – and we will continue to condemn these hateful acts whenever and wherever we see them.”