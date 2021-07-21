July 21, 2021

Governor Cuomo Directs State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation Into Anti-Semitic Attack

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement:

“Days after a Jewish man was attacked on his way to a synagogue in Flatbush, a woman has smashed the windows of a Hasidic Jewish school in Williamsburg.  This attempt to instill fear into the Jewish community will not be tolerated. Hatred like this is abhorrent, disgusting and unacceptable.  I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance in the investigation of this attack.

“To the Jewish community, we are with you.  We stand with you and we will fight with you against these horrendous displays of hate and anti-Semitism.  You are loved and love will always win in New York State.”

Inandrew m. cuomo, Governor, Investigation, New York

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
New York Governor: $16 Million to Reduce Gun Violence Previous post New York Governor: $16 Million to Reduce Gun Violence
New York Governor: 1,750 Jobs Available for At-Risk Youth Next post New York Governor: 1,750 Jobs Available for At-Risk Youth

More Stories

Recent Post

Top Category

General

Politics

Business

Videos

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x