Governor Cuomo Directs State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Offer Assistance in Investigation Into Anti-Semitic Attack

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement:

“Days after a Jewish man was attacked on his way to a synagogue in Flatbush, a woman has smashed the windows of a Hasidic Jewish school in Williamsburg. This attempt to instill fear into the Jewish community will not be tolerated. Hatred like this is abhorrent, disgusting and unacceptable. I am directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance in the investigation of this attack.

“To the Jewish community, we are with you. We stand with you and we will fight with you against these horrendous displays of hate and anti-Semitism. You are loved and love will always win in New York State.”