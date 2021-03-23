New York Governor: Fire at Rockland County Adult Care Facility

Governor Cuomo Announces State Health and Emergency Response Agencies Respond to Fire at Rockland County Adult Care Facility

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo directed the State Department of Health, Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and State Police to assist the Spring Valley Fire and Police Departments and Rockland County Sheriff’s Office following an overnight fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley, Rockland County. The fire led to the complete evacuation of residents and staff.

“The overnight fire at the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in Spring Valley in Rockland County is deeply alarming and earlier this morning I directed state agencies to assist in the emergency response.

“Department of Health staff are on site to ensure the safe, appropriate transfer of more than 100 residents to other facilities and facilitate proper notification of families. DOH is in contact with multiple providers who have come forward with offers to accept residents and provide additional support as needed. The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services’ Office of Fire Prevention and Control has dispatched State Fire Investigators to assist in the investigation of the cause and origin of the fire, and State Police are on site to support evidence collection. The State Office of Emergency Management is in contact with all responding agencies to support as needed.

“On behalf of the family of New York, my heart breaks for those who lost loved ones in the fire, and we pray that anyone else involved is safe. The State will continue providing whatever support is needed to ensure that happens.”