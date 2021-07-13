Governor Cuomo Signs Legislation Repealing Provisions of Law Prohibiting the Practice of Barbering on Sunday

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed legislation (S.3812/A.436) that repeals provisions of law prohibiting the practice of barbering on Sunday. Though rarely enforced, there had been a law on the books making it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave to another person on Sunday.

“This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes little to no sense in the 21st century,” Governor Cuomo said. “While not routinely enforced, I’m more than happy to sign this repeal into law and allow these businesses to determine what days they choose to operate.”

The law takes effect immediately.

Senator Joseph Griffo said, “I am pleased that the Governor has signed into law a bill that I introduced that will repeal the state’s archaic prohibition on barbering on Sundays. Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones said, “Like many other industries and professions, barbers and hairdressers have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. From having to close their doors during the early months of the pandemic to adopting enhanced safety measures, hairstylists have faced unprecedented challenges to continue serving our communities. While the prohibition on barbering on Sundays is loosely enforced, I spearheaded this legislation to ensure the decision to be open lies in the hands of the business owner, and not an unnecessary and outdated state law. Now that the executive has signed this into law, barbershops and hairdressers across the North Country, and New York, will be able to freely operate on Sundays.”