New York Governor Cuomo Announces Toll Booth Removal

Governor Cuomo Announces Toll Booth Removal and Interchange Reconstruction to Resume on the NYS Thruway this Week

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced toll plaza removal and interchange reconstruction will resume on the New York State Thruway’s former ticketed system this week and is expected to be completed, weather permitting, by the end of summer 2021. This next phase of construction is the second and final portion of the $355 million cashless tolling design-build project which went live on Nov. 14, 2020 and was immediately followed by the removal of toll plazas at six high-volume interchanges statewide.

“New York remains committed to continuing our infrastructure investments throughout the COVID-19 crisis,” Governor Cuomo said. “The completion of this project saves drivers time, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and improves air quality along our thruway system. Even in these trying times, New York State will never put the brakes on building a stronger and better future.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, “This monumental project is one of the largest projects in the Authority’s nearly 70-year history and is transforming our transportation infrastructure by modernizing and enhancing services for the hundreds of millions of travelers that rely on our system each year. Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the Thruway is ushering in a new chapter as all of the former toll plazas are removed, creating a truly free-flowing, open-road system that is safe, more modern, and more suitable for the growing 21st century economy.”

Beginning this week, the design-build contractor, Cashless Tolling Constructors, LLC, will begin removing toll plazas at six additional interchanges along the Thruway’s former ticketed system statewide. When completed, 52 toll plazas, approximately 230 individual toll booths, will be removed creating highway speed, true open-road tolling by the end of summer 2021, weather permitting.

The second wave of removal and road reconstruction is scheduled to begin at the following interchanges:

Exit B2 (Berkshire Spur – Taconic Pkwy)

Exit 23 (Albany – I-787)

Exit 25A (Rotterdam — I-88)

Exit 34A (Syracuse – I-481)

Exit 47 (LeRoy – I-490)

Exit 48 (Batavia)

Canaan Toll Barrier (Booths removed in Nov. 2020)

During construction, drivers should expect traffic shifts and increased construction activities near toll plazas. Motorists should use caution while driving in these areas, as they will be active construction zones with 20 MPH posted speed limits until the toll booths are completely removed and interchanges reconfigured.