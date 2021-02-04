New York Governor: Crackdown on Impaired Driving

Governor Cuomo Announces Statewide Crackdown on Impaired Driving During Super Bowl Weekend

Enforcement Campaign to Run February 5 Through February 8

More than 26,000 Vehicle and Traffic Law Violation Tickets Issued During Last Year’s

Super Bowl Enforcement Campaign Including 850 Arrests for DWI

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that state and local law enforcement agencies across New York will be stepping up patrols to crack down on impaired driving during the Super Bowl weekend. The enforcement campaign will run from Friday, February 5, through Monday, February 8. This safety initiative is designed to reduce alcohol and drug-related traffic crashes. It is sponsored by STOP-DWI with funding from the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

“Super Bowl weekend is an exciting time of year, and I urge all New Yorkers to celebrate responsibly,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York has zero tolerance for impaired driving, and law enforcement will be on the road all weekend long to help keep New Yorkers safe. If you drink and drive, you will get caught, so avoid costly and potentially deadly consequences by planning for a safe ride home.”

During the 2020 Super Bowl campaign, law enforcement throughout the state issued 26,375 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations, including 850 arrests for DWI. Full breakdown here:

Violation: Number of Tickets

Impaired Driving: 850

Distracted Driving: 811

Move Over Law: 157

Other Violations: 18,661

Seatbelt: 569

Speeding: 5,327

Grand Total: 26,375

These STOP-DWI enforcement campaigns occur throughout the year. During the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which was held during the busy holiday season from December 16 through January 1, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued more than 70,000 tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and made 2,067 arrests for DWI.