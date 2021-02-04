New York Governor: Completion of Bridge Replacement Projects

Governor Cuomo Announces Completion of Major Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Projects in the Southern Tier and Western New York

Projects Enhanced Safety and Resiliency along Key Transportation Corridors in Allegany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben Counties

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that major construction has been completed on projects that replaced or rehabilitated 15 bridges along key transit corridors in the Southern Tier and Western New York. These projects enhanced safety and are helping to ensure the continued flow of people and commerce throughout the regions. The new bridges were also designed to meet modern hydraulic standards, including improved waterway openings that make them less prone to flooding during high water events and more resistant to corrosion and wearing.

“New York continues to lead the nation in investing in safe, resilient and reliable infrastructure that meets the demands of a 21st Century economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “Replacing and repairing these bridges in the Southern Tier and Western New York will help keep our economic recovery on track, while improving mobility and quality of life in these communities for years to come.”

In total, the projects represented a nearly $33 million investment in critically important infrastructure. Work included: