New York Governor: Completion of Bridge Replacement Projects

Governor Cuomo Announces Completion of Major Bridge Replacement and Rehabilitation Projects in the Southern Tier and Western New York
Projects Enhanced Safety and Resiliency along Key Transportation Corridors in Allegany, Chautauqua, Chemung, Chenango, Erie, Schuyler and Steuben Counties
New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that major construction has been completed on projects that replaced or rehabilitated 15 bridges along key transit corridors in the Southern Tier and Western New York. These projects enhanced safety and are helping to ensure the continued flow of people and commerce throughout the regions. The new bridges were also designed to meet modern hydraulic standards, including improved waterway openings that make them less prone to flooding during high water events and more resistant to corrosion and wearing.
“New York continues to lead the nation in investing in safe, resilient and reliable infrastructure that meets the demands of a 21st Century economy,” Governor Cuomo said. “Replacing and repairing these bridges in the Southern Tier and Western New York will help keep our economic recovery on track, while improving mobility and quality of life in these communities for years to come.”
In total, the projects represented a nearly $33 million investment in critically important infrastructure. Work included:
- Deck Replacement on the County Route 56 Bridge over Interstate 86, Town of Chemung, Chemung County
- Deck Replacements on the County Route 20 Bridge and the County Route 2 Bridge over Interstate 86 East, Town of Angelica, Allegany County
- Replacement of the State Route 248 Bridge over Wileyville Creek (also known as Spring Mill Creek), Town of Independence, Allegany County
- Replacement of the State Route 417 Bridge over Root Creek, Town of Bolivar, Allegany County
- Replacement of the State Route 367 Bridge over Bentley Creek, Village of Wellsburg, Chemung County
- Replacement of the State Route 226 Bridge over Howell Creek, Town of Tyrone, Schuyler County
- Replacement of the Interstate 86 Bridge over a tributary to the Cohocton River, Town of Bath, Steuben County.
- Replacement of the State Route 8 Bridge over Beaver Creek in the Town of Columbus, Chenango County
- Replacement of two Bridges carrying State Route 41 over Cornell Creek and Wilkins Brook. Towns of Afton and Coventry, Chenango County
- Rehabilitation of the State Route 394 Bridge over Western NY & PA Railroad, Lake Erie Railroad and Conewango Creek ,Town of Poland, Chautauqua County
- Rehabilitation of four US Route 219 bridges over South Abbott and Newton Roads, northbound and southbound, in the town of Orchard Park, Erie County.