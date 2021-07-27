New York Governor Commends Police for Arrests in Hate Crime

Governor Cuomo Commends New York State Police for Swift Arrests in Recent Delaware County Hate Crime

New York (STL.News) “I’d like to commend the New York State Police on a prompt, successful investigation following a disturbing anti-Semitic hate crime that took place in Delaware County. It is unacceptable for a Jewish man walking from a synagogue on Sabbath to be singled out, have his shtreimel ripped from his head and be verbally attacked because of his religion.

“This is New York, one of the most diverse collection of people from around the globe, and we will continue to stand together, united in our commonalities, and call out these vile incidents of hate whenever they occur. We will use every tool at our disposable to weed this hatred out of our state and ensure that love will always win.”