New York Governor: Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park will return this Memorial Day weekend after a one-year absence. The outdoor show, sponsored by Bethpage Federal Credit Union, features a range of military and civilian aerial performers. This year’s show will be a ticketed event, with reduced capacity and social distancing measures in place to ensure a safe return of the patriotic Long Island beachfront tradition.

“As we continue to see progress in our fight against COVID and cautiously reopen our state, we can look forward to enjoying more and more outdoor adventures this summer – including the annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach State Park,” Governor Cuomo said. “With safety measures in place, New Yorkers and visitors can get back to enjoying all that Jones Beach and Long Island State Parks have to offer, and this annual festival is a great way to get outdoors and support the regional Long Island economy.”

The Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach, one of the most popular events on Long Island, was canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Its return this year brings back a Memorial Day weekend tradition that celebrates the beginning of summer at Long Island’s beaches, and honors military families and those who serve our country.

This year’s show features the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, the United States Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt (Warthog), United States Army Golden Knights U.S. Army parachute team, and United States Coast Guard Search and Rescue team, as well as many other world-class civilian performers. The Bethpage Air Show will take place Friday, May 28, (Practice show); Saturday, May 29, and Sunday, May 30, 2021 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day.

Visitors must purchase a ticket in advance to park at Jones Beach during the show. Details on purchasing a ticket will be announced at a later date. Parking capacity will be reduced by 50 percent, and only those with a ticket will be allowed to enter. State Parks will have additional staff on hand to enforce all health and safety requirements, including face covering requirements and social distancing. State Park Police will be supplemented by assistance from New York State Police. Individuals with appointments at the Jones Beach Covid-19 testing or vaccine sites will not be impacted, and will be able to enter through dedicated traffic lanes.

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “What better way to begin summer beach season than the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach. Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership and support, State Parks is excited to host the return of the Air Show. I’m grateful for all the sponsors, partners, performers and staff who work hard to carry on this tradition that brings so many families and friends together.”

Bethpage Federal Credit Union CEO Wayne Grosse said, “We are thrilled the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach in 2021 is back! After a challenging year, Bethpage is proud to work with State Parks to ensure air show fans of all ages can enjoy a beautiful day at the beach and honor our nation’s military this Memorial Day weekend. While this year’s show will look a little different with reduced capacity, we are glad New Yorker’s will still be able to enjoy the fun, high-energy Air Show that all the fans have come to expect.”