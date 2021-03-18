New York Governor: Anti-Semitic Graffiti Investigation Assistance

Governor Cuomo Directs State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to Assist in Investigation of Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found at Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island

New York (STL.News) “Hateful symbols and graffiti have no place in our society, and they are not who we are as New Yorkers. I am horrified to hear reports of anti-Semitic graffiti found in Nissequogue River State Park on Long Island, and the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force will immediately assist in the forthcoming investigation. This is a time in which we need to stay together, not add fuel to the fires that drive us apart, and we’ll continue to protect our fellow New Yorkers and condemn hate wherever and whenever it occurs.”