New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on National Nurses Day

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released the following statement on National Nurses Day

“Throughout the COVID crisis our nurses have been on the frontlines caring for New Yorkers and helping to keep us safe, at times putting their own health at risk for the rest of us. On this National Nurses Day and throughout National Nurses Week, we recognize the extraordinary contributions nurses have made – we could not have made it over the mountain and through the darkest days of the pandemic without their dedication, compassion and resiliency. We areeternally grateful for their service, so if you see a nurse today or this week, please stop and say a heartfelt ‘thank you’.”