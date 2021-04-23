New York Governor: Affordable Housing for Seniors in Monroe County

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the start of construction on a $20.4 million affordable and supportive housing development for seniors in the town of Irondequoit in Monroe County. Irondequoit Senior Housing will provide 80 affordable homes for older New Yorkers with half of the apartments reserved for senior households in need of supportive services to help them live independently.

“The pandemic is not slowing our efforts to provide seniors with safe, modern and energy-efficient affordable housing with supportive services for those who need them,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our investment in these developments will enable older New Yorkers to live with the dignity and peace of mind they deserve, while furthering our goal of providing all New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing and revitalizing communities across the state.”

Irondequoit Senior Housing is part of the Governor’s $20 billion, five-year affordable housing plan to provide all New Yorkers with access to housing by building and preserving more than 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing. The development also builds on the state’s overall strategy to revitalize communities and grow the economy. Since 2011, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has invested $688 million in the Finger Lakes region to create or preserve nearly 8,000 affordable homes.

Developed by Rochester Management, Inc., Irondequoit Senior Housing will be constructed on undeveloped land located at 2590 Culver Road in the East Irondequoit neighborhood, just northeast of the city of Rochester. The single three-story elevator building will offer 77 one-bedroom and three two-bedroom apartments for seniors aged 55 and older. All apartments are affordable to households earning at or below 50 percent of the Area Median Income.

Forty households will receive supportive services and rental subsidies through the Governor’s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative administered by the New York State Department of Health. In addition, the Rochester Housing Authority will provide eight Project-Based Section 8 Housing Choice Vouchers.

Supportive services provided by Rochester Regional Health will include screenings and referrals to meal and nutrition programs, counseling, legal and financial assistance programs, transportation referrals, and home care assistance.

Building amenities include laundry facilities on each floor, a lounge, fitness center and rooftop deck. The ground floor will contain a community room and office space for the social services staff. Landscaped gardens, seating areas and a gathering space will be featured outside.

The building is designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities building standards and will utilize energy efficient appliances, low wattage lights, low flow water faucets and high efficiency heating systems. The apartments are conveniently located near health care services, restaurants, and grocery and retail shopping.

State support for Irondequoit Senior Housing includes $4.5 million in permanent tax-exempt bonds, federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits that will generate more than $5 million in equity and $9.2 million in subsidy from HCR. Additional financing includes a deferred developer fee and sponsor note.