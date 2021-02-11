New York Governor: $87 Million for Rail Infrastructure Improvements

Governor Cuomo Announces $87 Million Available for Rail and Port Infrastructure Improvements Statewide

Strategic Investments Intended to Enhance Major Trade Corridors and Regional Economic Competitiveness

Grants to Support Reliability and Resilience of Critical Infrastructure

Learn More and Apply for Funding Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the availability of $87 million in State and federal funding for rail and port projects that will enhance New York State’s position as a global destination for commerce. Through sustained and strategic state investments in rail and port-related facilities, New York continues to experience growth in privately-owned and operated freight intermodal facilities statewide, including the Selkirk Yard in the Capital Region; the Bison Yard in the Western New York Region; and the Dewitt Yard in the Central New York region.

“Our statewide and regional economies depend on having a reliable and resilient transportation network to support commercial activities,” Governor Cuomo said. “These targeted investments allow us to modernize our state’s aging rail and port infrastructure, helping to spur economic growth and ensure we remain competitive in today’s global economy.”

Projects funded through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program, administered by the New York State Department of Transportation, will be selected through a competitive solicitation process and rated based on established criteria that include a benefit cost analysis, adherence to regional economic development plans, compatibility with other private and public investments and actions that enhance resilience and reduce climate risk.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominquez said, “Governor Cuomo continues to make unprecedented investments in transportation infrastructure that facilitate both environmental responsibility and economic development. These projects will help improve the state’s overall economic competitiveness while removing millions of trucks annually from our roadways.”

Eligible project activities include: track and bridge rehabilitation; yard, terminal and siding construction; elimination of clearance obstructions; wharf, dock and bulkhead construction and reconstruction; dredging; at-grade crossing railroad crossing resurfacing; material handling equipment storage facilities; and other projects that enhance economic competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.