New York Governor: $57.2 Million in Funding for Colleges & Universities

Governor Cuomo Announces $57.2 Million in Funding to Support Critical Infrastructure Improvements at New York’s Private, Not-For-Profit Colleges and Universities

$10.5 Million Grants Will Support Nursing and Other Health Care Programs by Modernizing Facilities and Enhancing Student Experience while Spurring Economic Development

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced $57.2 million in grants for capital projects at 35 colleges and universities across New York State through the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program. These HECap awards support projects that provide increased training in health sciences through construction of new laboratory and research spaces, the purchase of new instructional technologies and medical equipment, and a variety of other capital investments and improvements. This funding comes at a critical time as New York rebuilds following the pandemic with investments targeted to create jobs and opportunities in higher education and health care.

The funds were awarded at the March 12 meeting of the HECap Board, which provides matching grants to private, not-for-profit colleges and universities for projects that enhance educational opportunities for New Yorkers, create construction jobs and drive investment in communities across the state.

“As New York builds back, these investments are targeted to help attract and train people for the health sciences jobs that New York needs as we continue to reopen and reimagine our economy, and to strengthen and enhance our world-leading institutions of higher education,” Governor Cuomo said. “This grant program provides our students with the tools they need to thrive and become New York’s future leaders, scientists, and frontline workers.”

Under the Governor’s leadership, the Higher Education Capital Matching Grant Program has enabled campuses across the state to make critical investments in their infrastructure and equipment while creating construction jobs. Campuses that receive grants are required to invest at least $3 of their own funds for every $1 of state funds they receive.

Selected Award Amounts Include:

St. John’s University – $5 million: A portion of the grant will be used to construct a large auditorium for the Bachelor of Science Nursing Program.

– $5 million: A portion of the grant will be used to construct a large auditorium for the Bachelor of Science Nursing Program. New York Medical College – $2.2 million: Creation of open concept laboratory space capable of housing multidisciplinary research teams and shared instrumentation.

– $2.2 million: Creation of open concept laboratory space capable of housing multidisciplinary research teams and shared instrumentation. Ithaca College – $1.6 Million: Construction and renovation of facilities to house a new, 27-month Graduate Physician Assistant Program.

– $1.6 Million: Construction and renovation of facilities to house a new, 27-month Graduate Physician Assistant Program. Pace University – $1 million: Creation of a Healthcare Hub which will provide pre-licensure and advanced practice nurses with a modern learning environment.

– $1 million: Creation of a Healthcare Hub which will provide pre-licensure and advanced practice nurses with a modern learning environment. College of Mount Saint Vincent – $467,000: Acquisition of instructional technologies, medical equipment, and laboratory equipment in the new School of Nursing and Health Professions.

– $467,000: Acquisition of instructional technologies, medical equipment, and laboratory equipment in the new School of Nursing and Health Professions. Albany College of Pharmacy – $259,000: Renovation of laboratories, including clinical simulation suite and sterile compounding laboratory.

The HECap grants were awarded by the HECap Board pursuant to a competitive application process. The three-member HECap Board includes one member chosen by the Speaker of the Assembly, one member chosen by the Temporary President of the Senate, and a third member chosen by the Governor. DASNY acts as staff to the HECap Board and administers the program. A full list of projects awarded funding is available on the DASNY website.

Reuben R. McDaniel, III, DASNY President and CEO, said, ” DASNY is privileged to administer grants on behalf of the HECap Board. Every dollar invested in our higher education facilities to training our next generation of health care professionals will benefit New Yorkers, providing them with the resources they need to succeed.”

Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “These grants are an investment in New York State’s future. The improvements funded by these grants will help ensure that our state continues to develop some of the brightest medical and health care professionals in the country.”

Assembly Member Deborah J. Glick said, “Investment in higher education must be a central component of New York’s economic recovery. I am pleased that the HECAP program continues to support our private, not-for-profit colleges and universities in training the next generation of New York’s leaders.”

Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU) Interim President Drew Bogner said, “HECap stimulates the economy by matching private funds with public dollars to directly invest in communities and students. The critical funding announced today for private and not-for-profit colleges and universities across the state will enable our campuses to build and renovate facilities, invest in their local communities, and support thousands of jobs. The HECap program is a public-private partnership that works for New Yorkers. These awards will help ensure New York builds back better and remains a global leader in higher education and the innovation economy. On behalf of New York’s 100+ private, not-for-profit colleges and universities, we are grateful to the HECap board and our elected leaders for making this critical funding available.”