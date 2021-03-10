New York Governor: $50.7 Million Award to Enhance Addiction Services

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the award of up to $50.7 million to providers throughout New York State to expand access to addiction services. The majority of this funding will go towards regional networks designed to support a continuum of care that includes prevention, treatment and recovery. Further funding will go towards enhancing COTI services, recovery centers, prevention coalitions, and the Triple P prevention program within these network areas. This funding is part of the State Opioid Response federally supported grant administered by the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports.

“While we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing opioid epidemic, we are reinforcing our commitment to supporting New Yorkers struggling with addiction,” Governor Cuomo said. “This award funds all regions of New York for a broad range of services, including mobile service delivery and telepractice expansion, strengthening our nation-leading continuum of addiction care across the State. These resources are available where and when New Yorkers need them most.”

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the New York State Heroin and Opioid Task Force said, “During this extremely challenging time posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to make sure that lifesaving resources and services are available to any individual struggling with addiction in all parts of the state. This funding will further boost prevention, treatment and recovery care, and reinforces New York State’s commitment to ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.”

OASAS Commissioner Arlene González-Sánchez said, “As we continue to work to address addiction amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it is vital that we ensure that all New Yorkers, in all regions of the state, have access to lifesaving addiction services. OASAS has always supported a collaborative care model of addiction services, and with this funding we are able to build on our work with our community-based provider network to strengthen these collaborations and reach more people in need.”

New York has a robust system of addiction care, and with better collaboration and coordination people in need will experience easier access to care, including medication for addiction treatment, as well as more successful transitions between residential and outpatient settings, and better integration of prevention and recovery supports. The funding awarded under this initiative supports efforts to find regional approaches to care, and is designed to help prevention, treatment, and recovery providers increase their collaborative efforts to address the entire continuum of addiction services. Providers who receive funding have identified specific needs in their region and proposed services to address the gaps in care.