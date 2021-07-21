New York (STL.News) Following today’s gun violence prevention community meeting for the Bronx, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced 1,755 jobs will be available for at-risk youth in 17 ZIP codes that make up the zone. The ZIP codes are: 10451, 10452, 10453, 10454, 10456, 10457, 10459, 10460, 10461, 10462, 10463, 10465, 10466, 10467, 10469, 10472, and 10473.

The state will provide funding to create 881 summer jobs for youth aged 15 to 24 in this zone to keep them employed until the start of school this year. The State is also partnering with the Consortium for Worker Education to provide job training and placement into long-term jobs for 874 young people who are out of school and live in this zone.

“Gun violence is not going to disappear by itself and that is why we are joining forces with local leaders here in the Bronx and coming up with real solutions,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through this community-driven initiative, we are providing meaningful work opportunities to our youth so they can be productive in safe settings, and asking those who best know the Bronx to help guide us in making additional resources available for vulnerable residents.”

Earlier this month, Governor Cuomo kicked off a series of community meetings that will be held in emerging gun violence hot spots across the state, where State officials and community leaders can carve out initiatives to address the ongoing gun violence. The initiatives focus on engaging the most at-risk youth in cluster zones in employment and community activities, hiring new community-based gun violence interrupters, as well as assistance for mental health and substance use disorders.

Governor Cuomo issued Executive Order No. 211 declaring gun violence a disaster emergency and requiring New York State’s Division of Criminal Justice Services to compile incident-level data provided by major police departments on a weekly basis so that it may be used by the newly established Office of Gun Violence Prevention to track emerging gun violence hot spots and deploy resources to areas most in need.

In today’s meeting for the Bronx, specific steps to combat gun violence included:

Creating 1,755 jobs for youth, including 881 summer jobs and 874 long-term jobs placed in partnership with CWE;

Establishing summer programs for youth, including over 200 activities at Roberto Clemente State Park and other State Parks across New York City;

Hiring new violence interveners to work at existing community intervention programs; and

Expanding community services and assistance for mental health support, substance abuse treatment and family crisis intervention.

On July 6, Governor Cuomo declared the first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency as part of a new, comprehensive strategy to build a safer New York. This new strategy treats gun violence as a public health crisis, using short-term solutions to manage the immediate gun violence crisis and reduce the shooting rate, as well as long-term solutions that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence. The disaster emergency allows the State to expedite money and resources to communities so they can begin targeting gun violence immediately.