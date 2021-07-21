New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced $16 million to fund workforce training and job placement programs in 20 cities most impacted by gun violence across New York State. This effort is another portion of the Governor’s first-in-the-nation gun violence disaster emergency and comprehensive strategy to build a safer New York. The initiative treats gun violence as a public health crisis and includes short-term solutions as well as long-term strategies that focus on community-based intervention and prevention strategies to break the cycle of violence. This builds on $12 million the Governor announced on July 14 to provide 2,400 jobs to young workers in New York City. This new investment brings New York State’s total commitment to reducing gun violence to $154.7 million.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis, in New York State and across the country, and we’re attacking it with the same comprehensive, evidence-based approach we used to beat COVID. We know that simply telling kids to put the gun down doesn’t work—we have to give them an alternative,” Governor Cuomo said. “This new funding, for job training and stable, good-paying career placement opportunities for our most vulnerable young people across New York State, does just that. It’s an investment in our economy, in our recovery, and in our security. And it’s a beacon of hope for a generation that too often feels bereft of it.”

Under this new initiative, the New York State Department of Labor will partner with local workforce development boards in each area and their vast networks of community partners to provide job training, credentialing and career placement services to ultimately connect at-risk youth to good-paying, permanent jobs. Unemployed, underemployed and out-of-school youth age 18-24 in areas of cities impacted by gun violence will be eligible.

State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Our local workforce development boards are proven partners with an extensive history of helping young people improve their lives through job training and placement. Governor Cuomo is leading this charge through innovative short-term programs that dovetail to proven long-term solutions that will last for generations.”