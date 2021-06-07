New York: Excelsior Pass Partnership With Empire State Realty Trust

Governor Cuomo Announces Excelsior Pass Partnership With the Empire State Realty Trust

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced a partnership with Empire State Realty Trust, Inc., which will now utilize Excelsior Pass at all of its New York State properties, leveraging the innovative, verifiable technology to support New York’s getting back to work – and fun.

Beginning June 9, 2021, any Empire State Realty Trust tenant or visitor in New York will be able to present their Excelsior Vaccination Pass as proof of COVID-19 vaccination and skip the buildings’ screening procedures which include temperature screening. This initiative will roll out to ESRT’s portfolio of commercial buildings in New York State, including the Empire State Building and benefit approximately 600 companies. The company’s entire portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, including 11 office properties in New York State, with nine specifically located in Manhattan and two in Westchester County, New York.

“The Empire State Building is one of the Empire State’s most iconic symbols – and these special events will help New Yorkers safely return to the activities and attractions they have missed and provide yet another reason to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “For decades, the Empire State Building has represented the entrepreneurial spirit of New York and we are working to get New Yorkers back to the office by utilizing Excelsior Pass at their office buildings, enabling more people to get back to work safely so we can build back better than ever before.”

Chairman, President, and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Anthony E. Malkin, said, “New York is coming back from COVID-19 stronger than ever and we thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership. We are honored to work with the State to support Excelsior Pass through special events at the Empire State Building Observatory, as well as at all of our New York State office properties, as a critical tool to get people back to work – and fun. New York is alive and kicking, and the Empire State Building is here to welcome our office tenants and vaccinated visitors from around the world to the exciting in-person experiences they have always known it for – beginning now and for years to come.”

The Empire State Building’s iconic Observatory will host an exclusive “Excelsior Pass Sunrise” event for vaccinated patrons on June 13, open to those who present proof of COVID-19 vaccination with Excelsior Pass. From June 10-26, the Empire State Building will offer Excelsior Pass holders and vaccinated patrons exclusive “Excelsior Celebration” access to experience its world-famous Observatories mask-less on Thursday from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m., as well as Friday and Saturday nights from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Throughout the promotion, Excelsior Pass holders will have the opportunity to purchase 86th/102nd floor Observatory combination tickets at a discounted rate – giving New Yorkers yet another special reason to get vaccinated. The Empire State Building will also host a vaccine pop-up with NYS over the coming month.

More than 2 million Excelsior Passes have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation, voluntary platform in March, which is now available in more than 10 languages. Excelsior Pass, which is being utilized by venues, universities, stadiums, businesses, restaurants – and now iconic tourist destinations and office buildings like the Empire State Building – is a free, fast, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results that’s helping to get New Yorkers back to the things they love and miss — safely. As always, individuals can also present alternate forms of COVID-19 vaccination and negative test results directly at businesses and venues.

The Empire State Building will celebrate New York State’s progress when we reach 70% through a special lighting that features the State’s “Reimagine, Rebuild, and Renew” campaign. A defining feature of the New York City skyline, the Empire State Building lights have captured the world’s imagination for decades. New Yorkers can watch the light display from the street, apartment windows, balconies, or a number of outdoor vantage points including: