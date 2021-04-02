New York: Entertainment Venues To Reopen at 33% Capacity

Governor Cuomo Announces Performing Arts and Entertainment Venues Can Reopen at 33 Percent Capacity Beginning Today

Venues Will Be Able to Host Up to 100 People Indoors or Up to 200 People Outdoors; With Testing or Immunization, Up to 150 People Indoors or Up to 500 People Outdoors

Social Distancing, Face Coverings and Strict Health Protocols Required

Excelsior Pass Now Available for New Yorkers to Show Proof of Vaccination or Recent Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Venues; Interested New Yorkers Can Use Excelsior Pass and Learn More Here; Interested Businesses Can Learn More Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that performing arts and entertainment venues can reopen at 33 percent capacity beginning. Venues can host up to 100 people indoors or up to 200 people outdoors. If all attendees present proof of completed vaccination or recent negative test result prior to entry, capacity can increase up to 150 people indoors or up to 500 people outdoors. Social distancing, face coverings, health screening and other health protocols will be required by all attendees, as well as strict adherence to all applicable Department of Health guidance, which is available here.

“New York’s beloved arts and entertainment venues have been hard hit by the public health guidance we’ve implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, and after a long and difficult period, I am glad to see them reopen their doors to New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Attendees will need to follow strict guidance to keep themselves and others safe, but they’ll now be able to watch world-class performances and take part in our state’s thriving arts and culture scene once again. I encourage New Yorkers to get tested before attending events and to use Excelsior Pass to show venues that they’ve been vaccinated or tested before entering performance spaces.”

On March 26, Governor Cuomo announced the launch of Excelsior Pass – a free, voluntary platform developed in partnership with IBM, which utilizes proven, secure technology to confirm an individual’s recent negative PCR or antigen test result or proof of vaccination to help fast-track the reopening of businesses and event venues in accordance with New York State Department of Health guidelines. Similar to a mobile airline boarding pass, individuals will be able to either print out their pass or store it on their smartphones using the Excelsior Pass Wallet app. Each Pass will have a secure QR code, which participating businesses and venues can scan using a companion app to verify proof of COVID-19 negative test results or proof of vaccination. An individual’s data is kept secure and confidential at all times.

On February 20, the Governor announced the launch of NY PopsUp, an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances that will revitalize the spirits of New Yorkers with the energy of live performances and will jumpstart the state’s live entertainment industry. During the run of the festival, NY PopsUp will grow in its scale, volume of performances, and geographical footprint.