New York: Completion of Waterline Replacement in Niagara County

Governor Cuomo Announces Completion of Critical $500,000 Waterline Replacement in Niagara County

Replacement of Badly Deteriorated Infrastructure Will Help Ensure a Reliable Water Supply for Businesses and Homes in the Town of Wilson

Project Funded Through the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced the completion of a $500,000 project replacing a badly deteriorated waterline suspended over Twelve-mile creek in the Niagara County town of Wilson. Funded through the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the replacement will help reduce municipal maintenance costs and ensure the homes and businesses served by this critical town-owned infrastructure will have a reliable supply of water long into the future.

“The REDI program is key in our efforts to rebuild critical infrastructure in the shoreside communities around Lake Ontario to help ensure they can withstand future severe weather events and flooding,” Governor Cuomo said. “Through our partnerships with these shoreline communities, we are not just rebuilding, but reimagining this region of the state for the New Yorkers living there now and for future generations who will call it home.”

The State Department of Transportation oversaw the project to replace the 275-foot long, eight-inch-wide steel waterline fastened to the Roosevelt Beach Bridge. The waterline serves roughly 5,800 residents in Wilson.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The REDI program is a testament to what New Yorkers can achieve when we all work together. Through smart, targeted investments like this project in the town of Wilson, we are building New York back better than ever and helping to make our infrastructure stronger, more resilient and further able to withstand whatever Mother Nature sends our way.”

State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid said, “Thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, the state has been teaming up with communities along Lake Ontario to create resiliency against future flooding. I applaud DOT and the town of Wilson for collaborating efficiently to safeguard an essential service for the community.”

Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate and REDI Commission Co-Chairman Eric Gertler said, “The multi-agency REDI initiative is true to its name. The swift completion of this new waterline ensures the town of Wilson will have a reliable water supply, and it reflects our collective strength in advancing the resiliency of flood-damaged communities along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner and REDI Commission Co-Chairman Basil Seggos said, “New York’s sustained REDI investments are supporting critical infrastructure improvement projects to protect community infrastructure from future flooding, helping communities build back stronger and better than before. I applaud the town of Wilson for prioritizing replacement of their water supply delivery system, which will help to ensure reliable access to clean drinking water for local residents.”

Niagara County Legislative Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh said, “The REDI program is a great example of how New York state and local governments have been able to partner together to invest in projects along the shore of Lake Ontario that help us recover from the damaging floods while promoting long-term economic growth and development. There is no better example of this than replacing the Roosevelt Beach Bridge waterline in the town of Wilson. I commend the efforts of state officials, my colleague Legislator Dave Godfrey, and Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips in working to get this done.”

Town of Wilson Supervisor Doyle Phillips said, “The replacement of the Roosevelt Beach Bridge waterline was critical in ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for our residents. We are thankful for the assistance of and the partnership with New York State, as we navigated this project together from start to finish.”

In response to the extended pattern of flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River, Governor Cuomo created REDI to increase the resilience of shoreline communities and bolster economic development in the region. Five REDI Regional Planning Committees, comprised of representatives from eight counties (Niagara and Orleans, Monroe, Wayne, Cayuga and Oswego, and Jefferson and St. Lawrence) were established to identify local priorities, at-risk infrastructure and other assets, and public safety concerns.

The REDI Commission allocated $20 million for homeowner assistance, $30 million to improve the resiliency of businesses, and $15 million toward a regional dredging effort that will benefit each of the eight counties in the REDI regions. The remaining $235 million has been allocated towards local and regional projects that advance and exemplify the REDI mission.

At Governor Cuomo’s direction, the REDI commission toured areas hard hit by flooding on Lake Ontario and worked with local communities to come up with a new vision for the shoreline from both a resiliency and economic development point of view in order to build back better and stronger for the future.

Since the creation of the Governor’s REDI program in the spring 2019, 133 REDI funded local and regional projects are underway, including 104 projects in the design phase, 15 projects in the construction phase, and 14 projects completed.