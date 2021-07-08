New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the completion of Jason Gwilt Memo.ial Senior Apartments, a $15.5 million 50-apartment affordable development in the town of Verona. The new mixed-use complex, located on the former Sylvan and Verona Beach Elementary school, includes the Parkway Center at the Beach senior center, which was a priority project of the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council.

“New York’s seniors deserve the support needed to live independently and affordable homes to call their own,” said Governor Cuomo. “By transforming a vacant school into mo.ern and energy-efficient homes with access to important services, we have built a community asset that will benefit residents of Oneida County for decades to come.”

The project is part of Governor Cuomo.#8217;s commitment to providing all New Yorkers with access to safe, affordable housing thanks to the State’s unprecedented $20 billion, five-year Housing Plan. The plan makes housing accessible and combats homelessness by building and preserving mo.e than 100,000 units of affordable housing and 6,000 units of supportive housing.

Since 2011 in the Mohawk Valley Region, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has dedicated nearly $232 million in resources to finance 32 multifamily developments resulting in the creation or preservation of 2,300 affordable homes.

The apartment complex is named for Jason Gwilt who attended the Sylvan and Verona Beach Elementary School and who died of cancer when he was 16. The grounds include a memo.ial plaque and tree planted by his classmates in his honor.

The new development has 44 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom homes that are affordable to low-income adults aged 55 and older. Fifteen of the apartments are linked to supportive services funded through Governor Cuomo.#8217;s Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Department of Health. These apartments are reserved for residents who need assistance to live independently.

All the apartments adhere to HCR’s Green building standards and are equipped with Energy Star appliances, and water and energy preserving fixtures and equipment.

The complex features shared community rooms, a courtyard, laundry and storage facilities, and on-site parking. All of the apartments are accessible to visitors, and some include ground floor patio space. The Sylvan Beach community, including shops and activities, Oneida Lake, and Verona Beach State Park are located nearby.

Residents also have access to the brand-new Parkway Center at the Beach, the complex’s comprehensive on-site senior center, offering health and wellness programming, clubs, educational courses, and recreational and fitness opportunities. The Parkway Center is managed by ElderLife Inc.

The developers are the City of Oneida Housing Authority and Norstar Development USA, L.P.

The State’s investment in the $15.5 million development include nearly $10 million in equity through the Low-Income Housing Credit Program and $2.8 million in subsidy from HCR, which leveraged $2.1 million from the Homeless Housing Assistance Program administered by the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority provided $50,000 through the Low-rise Residential New Construction Program.

The city of Oneida Housing Authority provided $430,000. Additional funding came from Oneida County, and the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc. Red Stone Equity Partners is the low-income housing tax credit investor and KeyBank, N.A. provided the construction loan.