New York: Christopher Buonocore Pleads Guilty To Cyberstalking

New York Man, Christopher Buonocore Pleads Guilty To Cyberstalking After Harassing And Sextorting Multiple Victims

Tampa, FL (STL.News) Christopher Buonocore (34, Hicksville, NY) has pleaded guilty to six counts of cyberstalking. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison on each count. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

According to court documents, over a seven-year period, Buonocore used text messages, fictitious phone numbers, and social media accounts to harass, intimidate, cyberstalk, and attempt to sextort six women, including a minor. Buonocore’s harassment campaign involved posting sexually explicit and nude images of the victims to the internet, and personal identifying information such as their phone numbers, addresses, and social media profile names. Buonocore solicited individuals online, unknown to him, to contact and harass the victims, including, at times, encouraging these individuals to rape a victim or extort additional sexually explicit images from them.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lisa M. Thelwell.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today