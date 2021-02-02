New York: Ban on Commercial Vehicles Lifted on All State Highways

Governor Cuomo Announces that Ban on Commercial Vehicles, Empty Trailers, and Tandem Trailers Lifted on All State Highways

Ban on Commercial Vehicles on I-84 Corridor was Lifted at 7 a.m.; Ban on Empty and Tandem Trailers on All Other Roads Lifted Effective Immediately

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the bans of commercial vehicles, empty trailers and tandem trailers on state highways across New York State have been lifted and truck traffic can now safely return to normal. Similar bans have also been lifted on bridges and tunnels maintained by the MTA and Port Authority. All motorists are also being reminded that advisory speeds of 45 mph remain in effect on a number of state highways and should plan accordingly.

“This storm created extremely dangerous travel conditions and a number of bans were put into place to not only protect public safety, but help give our road crews room to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “We believe the worst of the storm is behind us and moving forward all truck traffic can safely resume on our state’s highways. If New Yorkers must travel today, please use caution and give our crews and snowplows room to do their jobs as they continue to clear the roads.”

A speed reduction of 45 mph remains also in place on I-87 between Exit 15 and Exit 17, on I-90 between Exit 29 and Exit 40, and on the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Last night, Governor Cuomo announced a ban on all commercial vehicles on New York’s entire I-84 corridor between the Pennsylvania and Connecticut state lines. This ban was lifted at 7 a.m. today. In addition to this measure on I-84, short and long tandems were banned on portions of the New York State Thruway, including I-87 from the New York City Line to Exit 24 in Albany, as well as on all of I-95 and I-287. Additionally, empty trailers were banned on I-87 between Exit 8 to Exit 21A, on the Berkshire Spur and on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

Empty trailers and tandem trailers were also banned on MTA bridges and tunnels, Port Authority bridges, on Route 17 East of Binghamton to the New Jersey state line, I-84 and on the entire length of I-684.