New York AG James Investigating Fraudulent Sales of PS5 Consoles

NEW YORK  (STL.News) New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that her office is looking into potentially fraudulent sales of Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming consoles after receiving complaints from consumers who paid for consoles but never received them. The complaints center around “Prestigious Marketing Concepts,” a company that claimed to have the in-demand consoles available for purchase, yet has failed to provide them to customers who paid full — and even above retail — prices upfront and have gone months without receiving them. cAttorney General James encourages anyone who purchased a PS5 from Prestigious Marketing Concepts, but has not received it, to file a complaint with her office online or by calling 1-800-771-7755.

