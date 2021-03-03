New York: $530 Million Transmission Project in Hudson Valley

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced construction began on New York Energy Solution, a $530 million project to upgrade energy transmission from Rensselaer County to Dutchess County with a new 345-kilovolt transmission line across 54.5 miles. The project – announced in the Governor’s 2021 State of the State address – is designed to increase transmission capacity and help deliver more renewable energy to higher demand areas across the state. The project will stimulate the local and regional economies by creating and supporting clean-energy construction jobs. Developed by New York Transco, this project puts New York on track to meet its goals under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, which includes a zero-emissions electricity sector by 2040, 70 percent renewable energy generation by 2030, and economy-wide carbon neutrality.

“The development of a clean, reliable transmission system for New York is key to combatting climate change and achieving our nation-leading clean energy goals,” Governor Cuomo said. “This project is an integral part of a new energy superhighway that’s being built to move electricity across the state more efficiently – while also creating new jobs and opportunities for New Yorkers that will help to reinvigorate our local and statewide economies.”

Following the recent receipt of State approvals, New York Transco today commenced construction on the first phase of the New York Energy Solution electric transmission project. Construction activities will commence at the Churchtown Switching Station in Claverack, Columbia County. The first phase of construction includes the installation of a temporary bypass electric line and rebuilding of the existing Churchtown Switching Station. Phase II work, which comprises all other aspects of the project, was recently filed for regulatory review.

The New York Energy Solution transmission project, owned by New York Transco, will help alleviate electricity bottlenecks that currently exist and allow for greater use of clean energy produced upstate, while also improving grid resiliency and storm hardening. It will upgrade and replace existing 80-year-old structures with about 230 fewer, more modern structures. The project will be in existing electric transmission corridors or on adjacent utility-owned land in the Town of Schodack in Rensselaer County; the Towns of Stuyvesant, Stockport, Ghent, Claverack, Livingston, Gallatin, and Clermont in Columbia County; and the Towns of Milan, Clinton, and Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County. The project is anticipated to be in-service by the end of 2023.

The New York State Public Service Commission approved a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility and Public Need for the project at its February 11, 2021 meeting. Governor Cuomo unveiled the proposal as part of his plan to reimagine, rebuild, and renew New York in his 2021 State of the State, as part of a package of transmission projects across the state that will form New York’s Green Energy Superhighway — 250 miles of planned investments that will create opportunities to maximize the use of renewable energy for parts of the state that rely heavily on fossil fuel plants.