New York: 4 Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at MTA Stations

Governor Cuomo Announces Four Pop-Up Vaccination Sites at MTA Stations to Continue Operating Following Success of Pilot Program

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced four pop-up vaccination sites at MTA station stops will continue operating through Saturday, May 22 following the success of the pilot program. The stops include Penn Station, Grand Central, East 180th Street in the Bronx, and Broadway Junction in Brooklyn. The pop-up sites at these four stops, which began operating on May 12, have administered 3,497 doses from May 12 to May 15.

The sites serve up to 300 walk-ins per day on a first come, first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The MTA has partnered with SOMOS Community Care on the four locations that will continue operating until May 22 and provides a free seven-day MetroCardas an incentive to get vaccinated at the sites. MTA employees can get vaccinated at the sites.

“Bringing the COVID vaccine directly to the places where New Yorkers live and work has been a key component of our vaccination efforts, and it has been successful,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our partnership with the MTA has made it possible to reach those New Yorkers who commute and work along our busiest subway stops, and so we are going to keep four of these pop-up sites open to get more shots into people’s arms.”

The pilot program to bring the vaccine to MTA station stops launched on May 12 with eight pop-up sites. From May 12 to 15, 4,637 doses were administered across the eight sites.

“The vaccine sites at our stations are meeting people where they are to make vaccine access as quick and easy as possible,” said Pat Foye, MTA Chairman and CEO. “We’ve only got one shot to beat this virus and that’s exactly why are extending these sites so we can get more shots in arms. I applaud Governor Cuomo for his leadership and thank him for his partnership on this important program.”

Individuals planning on being vaccinated are encouraged to allow for additional time in their commute to accommodate the vaccination process. The hours of operation for each of the four sites is available below:

Penn Station – 34th Street Corridor

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

Grand Central Terminal – Vanderbilt Hall

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

East 180th Street (Bronx)

Open: 8 AM – 1 PM

Broadway Junction (Brooklyn)

Open: 3 PM – 8 PM

Digital messaging will run on over 12,000 screens at MTA stations, onboard train cars, and buses to promote the site locations and hours of operation. Promotional content will be pushed to over 3 million subscribers across MTA social media platforms. Way-finding signage will be produced and posted at station pop-up locations to help ensure proper traffic flow. Information will also be available on the MTA website.

This collaboration with the MTA adds to New York State’s ongoing efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible. On April 27, Governor Cuomo announced that beginning April 29, all state mass vaccination sites are open for walk-in appointments, a continuation of efforts to make it easier for New Yorkers to get vaccinated. Walk-in appointments are currently reserved for first doses only or single-shot doses of the Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine, dependent on availability and location. Additionally, all vaccine providers are encouraged to allow walk-in appointments and eliminate other barriers for vaccinations for eligible New Yorkers.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort.=

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected] Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.

New York State continues to open community-based pop-up vaccination sites in underserved communities across the state. Since January 15, more than 200 community-based pop-up sites have administered more than 77,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.