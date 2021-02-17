New York: 23 Additional Bar, Restaurants’ Liquor Licenses Suspended

Governor Cuomo Announces 23 Additional Bar and Restaurants’ Liquor Licenses Suspended in February for Egregious Violations of Coronavirus-Related Regulations

393 Businesses’ Liquor Licenses Have Been Suspended During Public Health Emergency

449 Charges Issued in 2021; Updated List of Suspensions and Charges Available Here

New York (STL.News) Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the state has suspended liquor licenses for 23 additional bars and restaurants in New York State after finding egregious violations of pandemic-related Executive Orders bringing the total number of liquor licenses suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to 393. In 2021, 449 charges have been filed against bars and restaurants for violating rules meant to stop the spread. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 regulations face fines up to $10,000 per violation, while egregious violations can result in the immediate suspension of a bar or restaurant’s liquor license.

“Thanks to New Yorkers’ hard work, we bent the curve last spring and fought off the holiday surge this winter and if we want the numbers to continue moving in the right direction, we have to keep our guard up and enforce rules that we know keep people safe,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vast majority of bar and restaurants are following the rules, but we have zero tolerance for those who openly ignore public health measures, putting New Yorkers’ lives at risk — and we will continue to hold them accountable.”

State Liquor Authority Chair Vincent Bradley said, “We continue to see increased compliance across the state as a direct result of the hard work of conscientious business owners that are putting public health and safety first. But we’re still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the task force will continue taking action as New Yorker’s have sacrificed too much and come too far to allow a handful of bad actors to derail our progress.”

A county-by-county breakdown of the 23 establishments issued emergency orders of summary suspension from the State Liquor Authority Board is below.

In New York City:

Bronx – 2

Brooklyn – 6

Manhattan – 3

Queens – 7

Outside of New York City:

Nassau – 1

Suffolk – 4

The emergency suspensions were ordered by Chairman Bradley, Commissioner Lily Fan and Commissioner Greeley Ford at special meetings of the Full Board between February 1st, 2021, and February 14th, 2021, conducted by a digitally recorded video under social distancing guidelines. Emergency Summary Suspensions are imposed when the SLA finds the continued operation of a licensed business threatens public health and safety. Suspension orders are served immediately and remain in effect indefinitely, with the maximum penalty including the permanent revocation of the license and fines of up to $10,000 per violation. Licensees subject to an emergency suspension are entitled to a prompt hearing before an SLA Administrative Law Judge.