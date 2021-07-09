Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

In recognition of the Department’s commitment to environmental leadership and sustainable design, the new U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification from the United States Green Building Council. The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED green building program certifies the design, construction, maintenance and operations of high-performance, sustainable projects and communities around the world.

The new Embassy, constructed by B.L. Harbert International of Birmingham, Alabama and designed by Davis Brody Bond Architects and Planners from New York, New York, applied a holistic approach to environmental responsibility. Multiple energy-saving features enhance its performance, including the use of high-efficiency chillers, low-flow toilet fixtures, and efficient lighting solutions. Wastewater will be treated on-site, recycled, and re-used for irrigation, lessening the burden on the city’s utility systems. In addition, energy consumption is reduced by limiting the building’s exposure to solar heat gain through its north-south orientation and use of exterior metal sunshades.

The Embassy in Jakarta was completed in 2019 and joins 52 U.S. diplomatic missions worldwide that have achieved LEED, two prestigious Platinum certifications, 18 Gold certifications, and 32 Silver or LEED-certified missions.

Since the start of the Department’s Capital Security Construction Program in 1999, OBO has completed 167 new diplomatic facilities. OBO currently has more than 50 active projects either in design or under construction worldwide.

OBO provides safe, secure, functional, and resilient facilities that represent the U.S. government to the host nation and that support U.S. diplomats in advancing U.S. foreign policy objectives abroad.