New Orleans: Kevin Coffil Pleads Guilty To Traffick Heroin

New Orleans Resident, Kevin Coffil Pleads Guilty to Conspiring To Traffick Heroin with His Uncle And Six Others

NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that KEVIN COFFIL age 25, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on April 29, 2021 to conspiring to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin. COFFIL is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment, a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a possible fine of up to $10,000,000, at least five years of supervised release upon his release from prison and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

According to court records, COFFIL admitted to conspiring with codefendant Arthur Johnson, his uncle, and six others to distribute heroin throughout the New Orleans area. The evidence against COFFIL includes numerous intercepted communications, including jail calls, physical surveillance, and witness statements.

U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan will sentence COFFIL on August 5, 2021. COFFIL, Arthur Johnson, and the other codefendants were charged in 2018 with conspiring to distribute heroin in the New Orleans area.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s New Orleans Gang Task Force in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney David Howard Sinkman is in charge of the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today