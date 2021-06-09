New Orleans: Christoper Bondy Sentenced for Violating

New Orleans Man, Christoper Bondy Sentenced for Violating Federal Controlled Substances Act
NEW ORLEANS, LA (STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on June 8, 2021, CHRISTOPER BONDY, age 40, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to 63 months imprisonment by United States District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter for attempting to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. Additionally, BONDY was ordered to serve 4 years of supervised release and pay a $100 special assessment fee. No fines were imposed in this case.
According to court documents, BONDY set up a deal to purchase four kilograms of cocaine from undercover agents. During the drug deal, BONDY gave the undercover agents $49,960 in cash in exchange for the cocaine. BONDY was subsequently arrested.
The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorney Bayonle Osundare prosecuted this case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today