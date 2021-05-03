New Mexico Governor on the death of Adán Carriaga

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement upon learning of the death of Albuquerque community leader Adán Carriaga:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of beloved Burqueño Adán Carriaga. While I count myself as one of the lucky people who knew him well, the truth is Adán knew everyone well – beloved by his community, he was a true man of the people. Beyond his skilled work as a santero, he was a champion for behavioral health and addiction treatment. Countless New Mexicans lead better lives because of his tireless efforts and dedication to his community. His death is a terrible loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”