New Mexico Governor on the death of Adán Carriaga

Maryam Shah

May 3, 2021 , Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico
SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued the following statement upon learning of the death of Albuquerque community leader Adán Carriaga:

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of beloved Burqueño Adán Carriaga.  While I count myself as one of the lucky people who knew him well, the truth is Adán knew everyone well – beloved by his community, he was a true man of the people.  Beyond his skilled work as a santero, he was a champion for behavioral health and addiction treatment.  Countless New Mexicans lead better lives because of his tireless efforts and dedication to his community.  His death is a terrible loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.”

